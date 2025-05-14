Camden residents concerned over transparency in EMR deal

From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

About a dozen Camden residents showed up at Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and raised concerns about an agreement between the city and EMR, the operator of a metal recycling yard in South Camden. The agreement comes following a five-alarm fire over the winter that EMR blamed on “the storage or disposal of lithium-ion batteries.”

A social media post on Facebook urged people to show up to Tuesday’s meeting to speak out against the $6.7 million deal announced in April. The post alleged that city officials didn’t incorporate public input before drawing up the contract.

“Stop the steal, I mean, deal that you have on the table,” said Aliyah Jones, a Waterfront South resident.

She said residents have not yet had a chance to speak to EMR and share their grievances because Council Vice President Arthur Barclay, who represents Ward 4, canceled the meeting.

Barclay read from a prepared statement before public comments, noting that the EMR agreement was not on the agenda. He declined to comment further after the meeting.

Councilwoman Sheila Davis urged her colleagues to hear the residents’ concerns.

“They showed up here for a reason,” she said. “We should hear them out, and we should have full transparency of what’s being done with the money that has been allotted for that neighborhood.”

