Camden Mayor Vic Carstarphen struck a confident tone Thursday, declaring the city “Camden strong” during his State of the City address at the Walter K. Gordon Theater on the Rutgers University–Camden campus.

With the theme “Resilient & Rising” as the backdrop, Carstarphen once again recalled how Camden has evolved from being named the most dangerous city in America to “a city on the rise.” Interspersed in his speech were milestones for the city, some of which were announced in a January news conference, where Camden officials announced that crime was at a 55-year low and the city’s A bond rating.

In all, the mayor spoke for nearly 90 minutes, including a video presentation that included Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli Jr., Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez and others talking about how much better the city is now.

Leading up to the speech, Carstarphen received a chorus of praise from City Council President Angel Fuentes, New Jersey Community Affairs Commissioner Jacquelyn A. Suárez and state Sen. Nilsa I. Cruz-Perez. Actor, director and Camden native Tasha Smith delivered the formal introduction, setting the stage for the mayor’s remarks.

Before the speech, teachers union asks, ‘Where’s the money?’

As attendees were making their way to the theater, members of the Camden Education Association stood outside holding up signs asking, “What happened to the money???” The question is in reference to the $91 million deficit forcing the Camden City School District to eliminate 289 positions. That includes 117 people being laid off.

Pamela Clark, president of the Camden Education Association, said her members are still feeling the impact of the announcement.

“Our kids are going to lose a lot of services, attendance, school-based youth services. Some of them, they’re going to lose familiar faces, like the dean of students,” she said.

The district blames the shortfall, in part, on falling enrollment. But Clark suggested that the tax breaks a number of corporations based in Camden receive are also at fault.

“Subaru is coming in sometime in the beginning of the school year, to make sure that they help people to get their rooms together and things like that. That’s not enough for me. We need money to bring our members back,” she added.