Camden City residents packed the council chambers Tuesday night to oppose a measure that removes the $125 per hour rate cap the city reimburses its employees and public officials, past and present for legal representation.

Despite vocal public opposition, the proposal passed 4-1 with Councilman Chris Collins as the lone no vote. Council Vice President Sheila Davis and Councilwoman Jannette Ramos were not at the meeting.

After the vote, the council was not able to move on to other business right away. Approximately two-thirds of the people in the audience shouted in protest leading Council President Angel Fuentes to call for a recess.

During the recess, Camden resident and community activist Ronsha Dickerson, chair of the Camden We Chose coalition, addressed the audience.

“We’re not going to keep sitting in these…meetings, allowing them to think they got the power, when we’re the power,” she said. “We are residents, we got rights…”

When the council returned, the chants of “shut it down!” picked back up.

Camden County Police officers talked to Dickerson, who left the meeting on her own accord.

Outside of Camden City Hall, she said she chose to leave out of respect for the community.

“I respect this community so much, I wouldn’t do that to the elders inside that room,” Dickerson said. “I wouldn’t let babies see someone they see as a mother being escorted out in handcuffs; It’s a time and place for that.”

After the meeting, Fuentes accused the protesters and activists of trying to undermine him.

“I’ve been very open to listen to their concerns and even asking them to ‘please, respect the council chamber,’ he said. “I understand their frustration, and if they had issues…they should have met with us.”

The proposal, according to Fuentes, now goes to the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs, which will decide whether the ordinance will go through.

Department spokesperson Lisa Ryan said that the state agency is aware of the revisions proposed by the city council and has the authority to veto the ordinance under the Municipal Rehabilitation and Economic Recovery Act.