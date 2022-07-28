According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Camden is a predominately Black and latino city, where the median household income is only $28,000, and the median value for homes is $82,000.

Both figures are well below state medians of $85,000 and $342,000, respectively.

Furthermore, 30% of city residents live below the poverty line.

Ayinde Merrill, an activist and proud Camden resident, said he’s happy to hear about the infusion of cash into the city, especially for street improvements and sewer upgrades, but he said he wasn’t fully impressed by Murphy’s visit on Wednesday.

“I don’t think they need a press conference to talk about streets and city hall improvements … it’s the bare minimum,” Merrill said.

The 27-year-old organizer challenged state leaders to do more to make the city more affordable and to lift residents out of poverty.

“If the state is going to assist the city, it’s finding out how to get Camden residents jobs that pay a livable wage,” he said. “I thought that was absent and that there can be a lot more room for improvement.”

Merrill, who said he spoke briefly with Governor Murphy in 2019 about Camden’s quality of life, said he and several other organizers in the city are working on creating a referendum that would require private corporations with 25 or more full time employees to report each year on how many local residents they hire.

“If we’re able to find that out, we can also find out who’s not working, why they’re not working, and then start to frame, how do we then address who’s not working?” Merrill said.