Urban farmers say government funding would help solve food insecurity in N.J.

On most days you can find Bilal Walker tending to one of two small community farms he manages under the banner, Al-Munir Farms, in his native Newark.

He’s a proud urban farmer who believes his work can heal marginalized communities, like many neighborhoods in Brick City, where poverty, crime, and food insecurity are prevalent.

At 29 Grafton Avenue, he and his partner Breonna Walker lease a city-owned lot nestled on the structural remains of a demolished property. Called “Jannah On Grafton,” the tiny farm is home to bok choy, kale, green peppers, medicinal herbs, and an assortment of other plants.

“I had always been aware of the need for healthy food access in lower-income communities. And the connection between food and overall health disparities,” Walker said.

“I figured if there was a way to contribute to the community, feeding people would be a great starting point,” he said.