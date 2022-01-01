North Philadelphia is living in a food apartheid. Fresh foods that are also culturally appropriate—true to the values and necessary for the recipes of the community’s culture—are often not economically accessible to North Philadelphia residents. Many of them are working-class people who are raising families, working multiple jobs, or both. They don’t have time to take public transportation across town to reach the Whole Foods for quality, organic food, especially when that food has been priced out of their reach.

So instead, parents stop at the corner bodega to buy breakfast as they take their kid to school, and breakfast for that child might be a Tastykake or something of the like. Those are families doing the best they can with the only option they have. But it’s what leads to so many of the health disparities we know exist in the Black community, who suffer from high blood pressure, diabetes and stroke at sharply higher rates than white people, even at a young age. It is another form of oppression.

What do these folks really want, if it were up to them? Fresh collard greens and kale are the most popular requests when we surveyed our community. So that’s what we grow at our farm. Food sovereignty means having the right to foods that are culturally appropriate for you. It means healthy and ecologically sustainable foods, and the right to define your own food and agriculture system.

Starting in 2021, we’ve expanded our work to spread the word of food sovereignty in our community, more than ever before. We launched a series of 12-week workshops, provided for free to the community, run by three powerful, wise women of color: a wellness entrepreneur, a geochemist, and a professional chef. They taught lessons on how to use locally grown herbs and plants as medicine, how to test and understand soil and prepare it for planting in even the most economically exploited areas, and how to cook some of the healthiest and most nourishing recipes of our African ancestors. Everyone left with something tangible that they needed — and they also left with the skills they need to be able to reclaim their own power by growing their own food, tending their own land, and having a say in their own food system.

We want to continue these workshops and the other work we do which has engaged over 7,000 students and volunteers, but we can’t do it without public support. We hope everyone with an interest in building the resilience, independence and power of North Philadelphia will consider giving to Urban Creators.

Elizabeth Okero is the Director of Operations for Urban Creators.