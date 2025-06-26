Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Construction is underway on a new home for the 22nd District of the Philadelphia Police Department, following a yearslong dispute over what should occupy the block-long site.

The North Central Public Safety Building will sit at 21st and Diamond streets in North Philadelphia. The $40 million facility will house a new police station for the district and a Police Athletic League (PAL) center, which will include a full-size gymnasium, classrooms and a shared community room for neighborhood events and programs.

The project, which covers a group of vacant lots along Diamond Street, will also bring to the corridor new parks and green space, public parking facilities and a fueling station for city vehicles.

Work is expected to wrap up in the fall of 2027.

“We were able to provide a better product here by working together with the communities, with the architects, with the key stakeholders, to be able to deliver this project in a way that meets the needs of the residents that we’re serving,” said Pedro Pinto, deputy director of project management for the city’s Capital Program Office.

How did this plan come about?

This is the second time the city has tried building a new station for the 22nd District, an effort rooted in a 2017 master plan that identified its current building on 17th Street as the department’s worst. The city also wanted a more centrally located station, arguing it would improve response times in the district, consistently one of the department’s busiest.

But in 2020, amid fierce community opposition and protests over the killing of George Floyd, the Philadelphia Historical Commission voted against a proposal at the same location that didn’t include the PAL center, derailing the development.