Sonia Garrett thinks about the Logan Triangle every day. She can’t help it.

“It’s something that could never be ignored. It is a blight. It is a discouragement to the neighborhood,” said Garrett, a longtime resident, on a recent weekday afternoon.

The retiree lives two blocks from the triangle, an infamous 35-acre slice of Northwest Philadelphia that’s sat vacant since the city took the extraordinary step of demolishing hundreds of rowhouses because they were sinking into the unstable soil beneath them.

Garrett mostly keeps an eye on quality-of-life issues, like how tall the grass is growing and whether she finds any drug paraphernalia or evidence of dumping. But she also mulls the impact of the triangle being redeveloped — how much that would mean to her “forgotten” corner of the city.

“I can’t put the blame on anyone. I just want to see something happen at the site,” said Garrett.

More than two decades after the last family left the triangle, there’s no timetable for when that might happen.

Earlier this month, the city quietly halted its latest effort to sell the sprawling site. The setback is the latest in a string of stumbling blocks that have seemingly relegated the land to a state of perpetual limbo. Despite several planning studies, countless community meetings and at least four development proposals, the city appears no closer to putting the triangle into productive use.

It’s unclear what may have derailed things this time around. But the prospect of redeveloping the Logan Triangle has never been easy. As it stands today, only about half of the site is suitable for redevelopment. That means any interested developer would likely need to remediate the land before starting construction — to keep any new structures from sinking like the homes that once occupied the triangle.