After several years in development, the first phase of a mixed-use project known as the African Center is expected to begin construction in the coming weeks.

The $23 million complex is dubbed a “beacon of cultural pride” in Africatown, a community that’s grown considerably in the past two decades.

There are an estimated 125,000 Black immigrants — most of whom hail from countries across Africa — in the Philadelphia metro area, according to the Pew Charitable Trusts analysis. Between 2000 and 2019, Philadelphia’s population of Black immigrants grew by 121%, data shows. That doesn’t even include more recent waves of migration from African nations seeking asylum.

“Philadelphia has been more welcoming to us than many other cities in the United States, now we have found our niche,” said Voffee Jabateh, founder and executive director of the Africa Cultural Alliance of North America, or ACANA.