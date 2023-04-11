Africatown Restaurant Week opens in Southwest Philadelphia

While taking advantage of African Restaurant Week, visitors will also notice flags of 54 African countries are hung from light poles along the Woodland Avenue corridor.

Stanely Straughter, chair of the African Business Council of Greater Philadelphia, said Africantown Restuarant Week is designed to provide an opportunity people in Philadelphia “to know about Africa, Africatown, and the opportunity for them to see this wonderful, diverse, rich cultural activity we have in this part of the city.”

“Africatown Restaurant Week is part of the whole Africatown vision,” he said.

Over the last 10 years, Woodland Avenue has seen more than 30 new stores open, according to Musa Barry, president of the Woodland Avenue Business Association. Barry himself owns five grocery stories featuring African foods.

“Any time we need something from Africa, we come to him,” said Diop, a longtime customer of Barry’s. “If he not have it, in the next one or two weeks he going to order them to come from Africa.”

The Africatown initiative is not just food. Straughter said ground is expected to break in the next several weeks on the African Center, a six-story building at 55th and Chester that will house business offices, a healthcare clinic, immigration services. The capital project has been helped with a $9 million state grant.

ACANA has plans to develop more buildings as part of Africatown, including a technology and innovation center, a performing arts center, and a trade center.

Straughter is also looking forward to 2026, when Philadelphia will celebrate the nation’s 250 anniversary, and the World Cup will bring soccer fans from around the world to Subaru Park, the soccer stadium a few miles away in Chester.

“There’s at least 10 African teams going to be in the World Cup,” he said. “We have Black people coming from all over the world to visit with us and they’ll go to other places, but they will also come to Africatown.”

ACANA and the Woodland Avenue Business Association intend to make Africatown Restaurant Week a regular event, perhaps two or three times a year.