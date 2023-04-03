The outdoor market has been going for more than 40 years, but has grown in size since the start of the pandemic.

Vendor Roeun Chum mixes dishes from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, which not only leads to tasty results, but attracts people from all over to his table.

“Everybody comes [from] around the world and enjoy our food, all kinds of stuff,” Chum said. “We get to see everybody. Different faces all the time.”