Southeast Asian Market returns to FDR Park showcasing food from 70+ vendors

“We're all different nationalities around here,” Lisa Loy said. “So, just like your food does follow your culture, my food is my culture.”

Listen
Cuisines showcasing various cultures can be found at the Southeast Asian Market fresh off the grill or freshly squeezed. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Philadelphia’s Southeast Asian Market is back at FDR Park, showcasing cuisines from some of the various different cultures that make up Philadelphia.

Each weekend, from now until Oct. 29, more than 70 vendors will offer freshly prepared food — connecting the taste buds of visitors to the different cultures and people of Southeast Asia.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
A vendor fries sesame-covered dough balls.
Cuisines showcasing various cultures can be found at the Southeast Asian Market fresh off the grill or freshly squeezed. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Various grilled meats on a tray at the Southeast Asian Market
Cuisines showcasing various cultures can be found at the Southeast Asian Market fresh off the grill or freshly squeezed. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

The outdoor market has been going for more than 40 years, but has grown in size since the start of the pandemic.

Vendor Roeun Chum mixes dishes from Cambodia, Laos, and Vietnam, which not only leads to tasty results, but attracts people from all over to his table.

“Everybody comes [from] around the world and enjoy our food, all kinds of stuff,” Chum said. “We get to see everybody. Different faces all the time.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Roeun Chum serves soup to some patrons
Roeun Chum (left) serves soup to some patrons. He says people from around the world enjoy his food. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A sign for various beverages available from a from at the Southeast Asian Market.
Cuisines showcasing various cultures can be found at the Southeast Asian Market fresh off the grill or freshly squeezed. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Another vendor, Lisa Loy is known for her fish cakes, seafood meatballs, and grilled bananas. She said the traditional Cambodian recipes were passed down to her from her mom and grandmother, which she is now using to teach her son.

“We’re all different nationalit[ies] around here,” Loy said. “So, just like your food does follow your culture, my food is my culture.”

A vendor works a juice blender at the Southeast Asian Market in Philadelphia
Cuisines showcasing various cultures can be found at the Southeast Asian Market fresh off the grill or freshly squeezed. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
two flag of the nation of Laos fly in the wind, attached to a vendor's tent at the SouthEast Asian Market at FDR Park in Philadelphia
Various cultures are represented throughout the Southeast Asian Market, including the cuisine of Laos. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

Sarann Oung, also from Cambodia, offers fresh kettle corn and sugarcane juice at his table. Jennie Nam, with the city’s Department of Commerce helped with his translation, and added open spaces like the market can help people connect with other cultures.

Sarann Oung chops up some fresh sugar cane at the Southeast Asian Market
Sarann Oung chops up some fresh sugar cane for the kettle corn and fresh juice at his table. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“He’s [Oung] very happy to sell here because he’s able to make a small living and help with household finances. He says that it’s a nice side income that he’s able to use and catch up on bills.” Nam said. “We can make spaces for people to be comfortable, to come share food, to connect. This is how we change the scape of Philadelphia.”

The market location is near the Broad Street side of FDR park and is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until Oct. 29, weather permitting.

Freshly chopped sugar cane was used in this kettle corn people can buy at the Southeast Asian Market. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Freshly chopped sugar cane was used in this kettle corn people can buy at the Southeast Asian Market. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Saturdays just got more interesting.

Busy week? Our weekend newsletter will catch you up on the best local stories of the week. Sign up for the WHYY News Wrap-Up today.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate