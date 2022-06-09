The city has not always supported Cambodian vendors. Chan recalls when vendors selling grilled meat on the sidewalk were pushed out of other parks and neighborhood blocks.

“There were those negative times when it was shut down, and hearing stories of that elder we used to buy barbecue from, her charcoal grill getting shoved to the ground,” he said. “They’re elderly, you know?”

Lovell recalled becoming the city’s new Parks commissioner in 2016 and immediately fielding a call from an irate resident who demanded to know what she was going to do about the Cambodians selling food and wares in the park.

“One of the first calls I got was, ‘What are you going to do about this? We need to shut it down,’” Lovell said. “This is not something that needs to be ‘figured out’ in terms of pushing it out. This needs to be celebrated, built on, and expanded.”

The market may be weekly, boasting about 70 vendors, but it is not always regular. The vendors currently do not have access to running water, a power grid, or nearby bathrooms. Over the course of the year, they are forced to bounce to different locations within the 350-acre park, depending on the season and other park events.

“I always called it the Cambodian Diagon Alley,” said Chan, referring to the wizard marketplace in the Harry Potter universe, which is invisible to non-magical people.

“You have to ask around: ‘Hey, is the market open? Where is it at? Which tree area is it at?’” he said. “And the vendors would sell different things depending on the season. If they visited Southeast Asia, that would bring things back. You could get fresh crickets from Cambodia. All these things that you can’t find usually here in our Asian markets, you will find it at the market.”

The $100,000 grant will pay for a planning process to determine what kind of infrastructure the market needs, including resources to help vendors expand their businesses beyond FDR Park. Lovell said she would like to see vendors sell in other parks, or operate food trucks, or a brick-and-mortar store.

One of the first opportunities beyond the marketplace starts this weekend, at the annual Philadelphia Flower Show, a major event that will be held outdoors in FDR park for the second year, due to the pandemic.

Three vendors from the Cambodian market have been selected to be part of the concessions at the Flower Show. Chanthea “Bee” Nhep is among them, planning to sell Cambodian barbecue.

Nhep has been part of the weekly market for more than 10 years, having inherited the stall from her parents.

“One day my dad, he lost his job. They didn’t know how to make any other income,” she said. “They just set up a stall and started off from there.”

The business is now all hers. Aside from some help from her mother with marinating, Nhep says she is “all in.” She works full-time as a home health aide, spending her evenings preparing food to sell on the weekend. She said being part of the Flower Show is a big deal.

“This is very important. It’s my first big event and I’m very excited,” she said. “I’m very tired, exhausted. I’ve been preparing all the food and I’m ready. I’m ready to be in the Flower Show.”