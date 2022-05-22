Opinion: Let’s learn to share – sports and nature can co-exist in Philly parks

My own kids, and those I coach, are still forced to play with a lack of quality athletic fields that we experienced as children. Meanwhile, demand is growing for more playable fields across the city. Teams from all sports are forced to pay out of pocket to drive out to the suburbs for higher quality gameday-ready fields.

Coaches like me across the city have seen the demand for their leagues growing. As we experience this relentless level of street violence and shootings, the need for youth to join a team and play sports has never been greater. Demand for our league is growing.

But we can only serve as many young people as we have fields to practice on and host games. Since I was coming up, Philadelphia has never had enough fields to serve all the community football, soccer, and other youth sports leagues. How can we engage our youth, and help keep them safe from violence and off the streets, without the most basic need – a place to play?

As a father, coach, and lifelong neighbor of West Fairmount Park, I reject the idea that Philadelphians have to choose between nature and quality fields for youth sports. Children growing up in more affluent areas do not have to choose between nature trails and high quality athletic fields. Why should we? Hiking in the Wissahickon or taking their bikes down to the Lakes at FDR should be an experience open to all Philadelphia kids. I bring my children to Fairmount Park to picnic, explore nature, and go hiking.