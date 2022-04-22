In 2011, the Philadelphia Water Department (PWD) established its “Green City, Clean Waters” program to comply with state and federal regulations related to the reduction of stormwater by building more green spaces, trees, and natural buffers. The program’s emphasis on natural ways to soak up stormwater served as a national model and promised to address water quality issues arising from increasing runoff in our creeks, streams, and rivers, while providing additional benefits to underserved communities through installation and maintenance of green space. Green City, Clean Waters promised hope, but the execution has failed to live up to the initial optimism.

The need to promote healthier creeks, streams, and rivers is as clear as our water is not: the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection released a report earlier this year that shows that Philadelphia has the highest percentage of polluted streams in the state. Ninety-seven percent of Philadelphia’s streams are considered polluted, and this is largely due to stormwater runoff.

We can combat the damage done to our water through reducing waste and litter, investing in green space, and protecting stream buffers. Though PWD has failed to do its part in truly prioritizing green space through “Green City, Clean Waters,” equally damaging is the Department of Parks and Recreation actively pursuing what appears to be a coordinated plan to leverage and monetize Philadelphia’s natural environment regardless of the very real threat to our ability to build climate resilience and reduce stormwater.

We are seeing this at FDR Park with the proposed plans for The Meadows and the city’s significant interest in hosting the 2026 World Cup. To the west, we are seeing a similar situation with the redevelopment of Cobbs Creek Golf Course where hundreds of trees have been removed across dozens of acres. Finally, we are seeing this play out farther north at Edgely Field in Fairmount Park, where acres of open space are slated to be repurposed to accommodate an astroturf football field and track.

Despite overwhelming evidence that Philadelphia’s natural infrastructure is a precious commodity in our efforts to combat the worst impacts of climate change, the Department of Parks and Recreation is pursuing a path of environmental degradation that openly ignores the city’s own plans to increase its tree canopy and reduce stormwater. As with “Green City, Clean Waters,” the vision is there, but the willingness and the ability to execute that vision is lacking or nonexistent.