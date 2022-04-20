Rizzo testified on the record in federal court that he was against ruining nice white neighborhoods by allowing public housing or Section 8-based projects to be built there.

His plain talk testimony led to the city losing the lawsuit and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) withholding tens of millions of dollars in funding. Thomas Massaro, director of the city’s Office of Housing and Community Development, worried that the city would lose those federal funds entirely if it did not build more housing and overcome community opposition.

It took until 1980 for HUD to release those funds to the city after the UC Townhomes were planned, survived a court challenge by the University City Business Association and began construction. The developer, IBID Associates, now part of the Altman group, bought the block from the city for $70,000 and operated the 73-unit, 2-3 bedroom complex as a Section 8-based project for 39 years before announcing in July 2021 that they would be putting the property up for sale and informing tenants that they would all have to leave by July 8, 2022.

Today the property is back in Federal Court after the passage by City Council of a zoning ordinance which would prevent the demolition of the Townhomes for a year and mandates some percentage of “affordable” housing. Altman is suing the city for changing the zoning on its property at the last minute, and in court filings has revealed that talks with the city about the fate of the property date back to at least December of 2019 when, allegedly, Deputy Mayor Anne Fadullon of the city Planning Department claimed the city did not have the resources to buy the property and preserve it as low-income housing.