‘It’s a part of my life’: West Philly residents protest sale of University City Townhomes

Longtime residents of the University City Townhomes in West Philadelphia joined with City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier to protest the sale of the 70-unit rental complex at 39th and Market streets.

The tenants, many of them seniors, recently learned that Altman Management Company decided not to renew its annual affordable housing contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — for the first time in nearly 40 years.

The decision means that all of them must find a new place to live by next July. It also likely spells the end of affordable housing at the site, located in the swiftly gentrifying section of the city that the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University call home.

Karen Mouzone, who has lived at the complex since the late 1980s, said she feels safe where she is. She worries she’ll lose that sense of security if she’s forced to leave.

“It’s so much gun violence. It’s bad all over,” said Mouzone after Thursday’s rally. “We don’t have guns out here. We have it safe for the kids.”