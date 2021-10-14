In service and in crisis: How masjids and funeral homes are navigating Philly’s gun violence emergency

Ask Imam Suetwedien Muhammad how he knows Philadelphia is experiencing a historic surge in gun violence and he’ll give you three chilling answers.

By the numbers, he’s officiating far more funerals.

In past years, he’s averaged three funeral services a month. For the last two years, he’s been presiding over five a week. All of them for gunshot victims.

“It doesn’t look like there’s no end in sight,” said Muhammad.

The monthly electric bills at Masjid Muhammad of Philadelphia, the sizable house of worship he leads in Germantown, are another indication. They’ve doubled because more families are using the three-floor facility for their repasts, in part because it’s considered safer than inviting people back to the neighborhood where the shooting occurred.

But it’s perhaps the cleric’s final piece of evidence that’s most striking.

Concerned about the area’s dwindling supply of Muslim burial plots, Muhammad started reaching out to local cemeteries to see how much land they have available for purchase because he doesn’t want to be caught scrambling for space.

He’s currently in negotiations with four cemeteries.

“We’re definitely going to need it,” said Muhammad of the additional plots.

As of Wednesday, at least 431 people had been murdered so far this year in Philadelphia, a 14% increase compared to the same time in 2020, the deadliest year in three decades. Most of them were gunshot victims.

For funeral directors across the city, the unrelenting gun violence has meant more business, but also more emotional and physical stress as they guide family after family through a process rooted in the pain and grief that comes with losing a loved one to homicide.

The responsibility weighs heavily on Muhammad, a longtime anti-violence advocate. Particularly because so many of the people he buries each week are teenagers and young adults — lives cut short before they truly started.

He said that makes it that much harder to process it all.

“I try to give it to God, and talk it out with God, because it is so disheartening and it’s also so lonely,” Muhammad said.