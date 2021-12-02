City Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson smiles with satisfaction when she gazes at her childhood home in Wynnefield.

The reason: The two-story property on Church Road is now firmly in her family’s hands.

“It’ll be in our family for generations to come,” Gilmore Richards said in an interview.

It wasn’t always that way.

After her mother died in 2016, she and her sister spent four years — and thousands of dollars — to resolve a tangled title on the corner property. The alliterative term is used when a homeowner’s legal claim to the property is not reflected in official records.

In Gilmore Richardson’s case, the home was left to her and her sister, but there wasn’t a clear path to claiming legal ownership of the West Philadelphia property. Their father died without a will, and their mother had never settled his estate, forcing the sisters to straighten everything out, as well as a mortgage, after she passed away from cancer.

“We had to find a lot of paperwork. I mean, it took us, I’d say, a couple of years just to find all the paperwork and really understand what was going on. And then we worked to save a lot of money so that we could save the home,” said Gilmore Richardson, who lives nearby.

Gilmore Richarson said this week that the untangling process was “arduous” and “very expensive,” yet worth it. Her sister now legally owns the house, where she and her family were living up until her mother died. The sisters also take deep satisfaction in the fact that they were able to fulfill their mother’s dying wish: to keep the property in the family.

“That was one of the best days of our lives,” said Gilmore Richardson, referring to the moment when the legal saga finally came to a close.

With that history behind her, the first-term councilmember is pushing forward a bill that aims to prevent other families from experiencing the struggle she faced.