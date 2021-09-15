Philadelphia’s $400 million Neighborhood Preservation Initiative moves ahead

An effort to save and preserve housing stock in Philadelphia is moving ahead with $400 million in funding over the next four years.

Created last fall by the City Council, the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative (NPI) is progressing with a plan to distribute the dollars, with much of the money going to proven city programs. Among the winners: Philadelphia’s Basic Systems Repair Program, which fixes things such as heaters, roofs, and windows to keep people in their homes.

Another effort will be an Adaptive Modification Program that will fund retrofits such as handrails in bathrooms, and door-widenings for wheelchairs and walkers. The hope is to help people remain in homes rather than move to a nursing home or treatment center as they age or live with a disability.

Another program, “Philly First Home” will help homebuyers move out of a rental property and into home ownership. In addition, monies will go toward commercial corridors and programs designed to provide housing to people experiencing homelessness.