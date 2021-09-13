Philadelphia’s District Attorney has given out another round of grants to nonprofits to combat violence in the city and a stern warning to those who are thinking about committing a gun crime.

Larry Krasner traveled to Southwest Philadelphia to distribute his fifth round of grants designed to help address the root causes of violence in Philadelphia.

Before handing out the money, Krasner issued a stern warning to people who want to settle disputes with a gun.

“Anyone who is thinking about picking up a gun… don’t,” Krasner said. “Please understand how effective my office is at obtaining convictions for people who are arrested on solid cases,” Krasner added.

The DA said before the pandemic, when the courts were open, his conviction rate was about 85%, and he will continue to prosecute gun crimes. “Please do not do this, do not do it to your family, your neighbors, to the person who has somehow become your target, you will be throwing away so many lives,” Krasner told the people who were in attendance and the online audience viewing via social media.