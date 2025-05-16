From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Despite its local scope, the race for Philadelphia’s next district attorney has garnered donations across the nation, campaign finance records show.

Donations poured in from business executives, labor unions and individuals totaling $1.4 million between November 2024 and May 2025.

Incumbent Larry Krasner raised more than $499,900 from donors, while challenger and former judge Patrick Dugan raised about $900,700 during the same time frame.

Donors outside of Philadelphia — who can’t vote in city elections — poured in $587,000 between the two candidates for the citywide race, mostly from the nearby suburbs in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Just under half of Krasner’s donations came from donors outside the city, compared to roughly one-third of Dugan’s donors.

Much of that money has already been spent though. By early May, Krasner’s campaign had about $175,100 cash on hand, while Dugan had $119,700 in the bank.