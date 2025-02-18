From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Macy’s store in Center City Philadelphia, set to close in March due to declining sales, has also been a frequent target for shoplifters in recent years, according to Philadelphia Police Department records obtained by WHYY News.

In 2024, there were 280 retail thefts reported to police at the iconic Wanamaker Building store next to City Hall. Each of those thefts were for merchandise worth at least $200 or more, which means the store lost at least $56,000 last year.

It’s unclear how much retail theft contributed to the store’s poor sales performance as store-level data is not available for the national chain, but any stolen merchandise eats into profits, said Jerry Ratcliffe, a professor and criminologist at Temple University.

“That’s a business decision made by the chains themselves but they’re very sensitive to costs,” Ratcliffe said. “So if they are really down, only scraping by on a profit on the margins and then retail theft is increasing and it doesn’t look like it’s going to abate, that may certainly be a major factor in their decision making.”

The available retail theft data isn’t perfect either, as stores have a lot of control over how much is reported to authorities at all, Ratcliffe said.

“Stores can control a great deal of how much recorded crime gets seen by the police department,” he said. “They may increase recording of it if they feel that it’s becoming a significant problem in the city and they want to specifically flag to the city, the police department, the mayor’s office and the district attorney that we have a real problem.”