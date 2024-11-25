History of the mall

Design critic Alexandra Lange, the author of “Meet Me by the Fountain: An Inside History of the Mall,” said the shopping mall was intended to be a “community magnet.” The newly built suburbs that sprouted after World War II were sprawled with young families needing a place to gather.

“That was what the mall was supposed to be,” Lange said.

Jewish architect Victor Gruen seized the opportunity after his arrival on U.S. soil. Gruen fled Vienna on the eve of Nazi occupation in 1938.

Inspired by a style of Viennese urbanism, he sought to develop an alternative to the car-reliant downtown commercial districts. His idea came packaged in a rather large, unassuming brown box — the enclosed shopping mall.

Gruen, a socialist, intended the mall to function like a town square in suburban communities where people didn’t reside stacked on top of one another.

His invention was a smashing success.

The mall became central to American life. It reached its pinnacle in the 1990s as teenagers became mallrats.

The Southdale Center, a brainchild of Gruen, is the first enclosed shopping mall in the country. It opened in Edina, Minnesota in 1956. The two-level complex, complete with a sky light and a “garden court,” promised to bring climate-controlled shopping year-round.

“Its selling point in the ads before it opened was ‘365 shopping days a year,’” Lange said. “So basically whatever the weather, in the cold of winter, in the heat of summer — you will always have a pleasant atmosphere in which to get your shopping done.”

She said archival news coverage revealed a budding love affair that many people had for the early mall.

Although local businesses saw the architectural marvel as a threat to their bottom line, the mall managed to attract nearby suburbanites in droves.

‘The death of bad retail’: What drove the decline in shopping malls?

Stephanie Cegielski, vice president of research and public relations for ICSC, acknowledged there are struggling properties.

“Because malls range everywhere from your very high-end malls with luxury retailers all the way down to general brands or even kind of mom and pop, it depends on what’s happening in that community as to how that property might be performing,” Cegielski said.

She said ailing malls can attribute their ills to a number of factors. Some fail to update their tenant mix to meet the needs of a changing customer base and demographic.

There are also the obvious economic factors. Kahn wrote the book on the retail apocalypse of 2017. Industry spectators panicked over concerns regarding an online shopping revolution.

Kahn said those fears were overblown.

“It’s not the death of physical retail,” Kahn said. “It’s the death of bad retail.”

Lange believes the Great Recession of 2008 was the beginning of the major visible downturn in the suburban mall. The economy was in ruins and people had less disposable income. Granite Run was a likely casualty.

There are three factors that undercut the mall business, Lange said. Online shopping, the decline of middle class department stores and the overabundance of malls across certain regions.

Instead of four malls sitting at each cardinal point outside of major cities, there were twice the amount.

“While the population of those cities were growing, they weren’t growing enough to support that much new shopping,” Lange said. “The new malls cannibalized the shoppers of the old malls, leaving the malls in the inner ring older suburbs without a lot of business and quickly trying to pivot.”

Cegielski believes e-commerce’s impact on shopping centers has been exaggerated.

“Pre-pandemic, there was about 9% of total retail sales that took place online,” Cegielski said. “That obviously skyrocketed in 2020 during government mandated shutdowns, but has come back down to about that same level. It’s about 11[%] or 12% of total retail sales now occur online.”