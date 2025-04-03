Delco Woods set to get a loop trail, formal BMX arrangements and pavilion

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A half-mile woodland loop trail will be the first major addition to Delaware County’s newest and largest park.

The county unveiled its master plan Wednesday evening to restore and protect the 213-acre Delco Woods property in Marple Township.

At the sprawling property, 170 acres are forested and scattered with small streams, wetlands and wildlife. The woodland loop trail, once constructed, will be connected with existing unpaved trails.

“Whether you’re in a wheelchair, have a stroller, you’re running, you’re walking, everyone can come into this park and really get into the forested part and experience it,” Councilmember Elaine Schaefer said at the public meeting.