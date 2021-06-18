One plan, called Cardinal Crossing, required “very dense development,” according to Schaefer. The Marple Township Board of Commissioners has rejected several proposals for the site.

Talk of possible development and deforestation fueled the county’s interest in preserving the property as open space.

“It’s been up in the air for the last several years. It was very much at risk of being developed given the contract that the Archdiocese [was] under to sell to a developer, and council decided to take action,” Council member Kevin Madden said.

An ordinance to initiate the process was introduced before the County Council Wednesday night. On July 7, the measure will get a second reading, and the council plans to vote that night. Upon adoption, there will be a 10-day waiting period before the county can declare it is taking the property by eminent domain.

“And then it’s really going to be a matter of price,” Madden said.

Pennsylvania’s eminent domain law requires “equitable just compensation” be paid to the owners of the site.

“They are entitled to fair market value and the county will be paying that,” Schaefer said.