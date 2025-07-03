Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

OCF Realty wants to bring 285 homes and nearly 40,000 square feet of commercial space to a vacant industrial site at 1601 Washington Ave. in South Philadelphia.

The proposal also calls for 154 underground parking spaces, a public courtyard and a pair of roof decks for residents.

If approved, the seven-story development would rise along a changing corridor, where a Southeast Asian shopping center — Hoa Binh Plaza — stood for decades.

“I’m thrilled to continue doing my small part to improve what has been a blighting corridor for many, many years,” said founder Ori Feibush.

Feibush’s comments came Tuesday following a presentation before the city’s Civic Design Review committee — the first public discussion of the company’s latest plan for the 1.35-acre site.

The advisory group, composed of architects and planners, provides feedback on proposed developments early on in the approvals process. And while developers are not required to adopt the committee’s recommendations, they are strongly encouraged to incorporate them into their designs before finalizing them.

The new proposal is the product of a roughly yearlong process that sought to incorporate feedback from residents and stakeholders. The revisions resulted in reduced massing and height, as well as fewer apartments and more commercial space.

“We have worked exhaustively with both the larger community and near neighbors to continue to massage this project from meeting to meeting … to make sure that we are trying to meet as many considerations and thoughts from as many impacted parties as possible,” said Feibush.