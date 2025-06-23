Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has vowed to put the Turn the Key program “on steroids” as part of her administration’s signature housing initiative, which is expected to include considerable funding to expand the popular homebuying effort.

That’s welcome news for middle-income renters looking to become first-time homeowners in a tight housing market.

It’s also encouraging for real estate developers positioned to build and sell those properties — a pool that includes minority-owned companies trained by the city. So far, about a third of Turn the Key projects have gone to people of color.

“When you get into city contracts and government contracts, it’s an opportunity to change your life and your family’s life,” said Anthony Bright, a managing partner at Seamless Pros Construction and Development, a Black-owned business.

The Housing Opportunities Made Easy, or H.O.M.E. initiative, is centered on creating or preserving 30,000 units of housing.

More than 1,000 of those homes will be built through Turn the Key, which aims to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing by selling city-owned parcels for cheap.

The Parker administration is “guaranteeing” at least 280 new homes under the initiative, which will also tackle the program’s existing backlog. That currently sits around 800 units.

Like Bright, veteran developer Ed Pridgen is thrilled his company will have the opportunity to bid on more Turn the Key projects. He’s already been selected to build nearly 50 homes through the program, after decades of being denied the opportunity to do similar work.

“I couldn’t be more pleased,” said Pridgen, president of Prime Construction Management Company. “I’ve always been in a fight to get an opportunity.”

Pridgen and Bright credit the Philadelphia Housing Development Corporation and its free Minority Developer Program for putting them in a position to grow their respective businesses.

Launched in 2022, the technical assistance program is aimed at making real estate development more equitable in Philadelphia, where white-owned companies are behind the overwhelming majority of ground-up developments.

Over the course of a year, participants spend hours learning how to navigate the bureaucracies baked into city contracts to develop public parcels. That includes lessons on the nuances of responding to a request for proposal, the hurdles of the city’s land disposition process and the requirements of various city agencies, including the Department of Licenses and Inspections and the Streets Department.