Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

The Philadelphia Land Bank has reclaimed its priority bid status, enabling the public agency to acquire tax-delinquent properties at city-operated sheriff sales for the first time in five years.

During a special session Saturday, the land bank’s board of directors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the city’s embattled Sheriff’s Office, which had signed the agreement prior to the long-awaited vote.

The MOU will be in place for approximately one year, after which the land bank would need to negotiate a new agreement. The land bank will start bidding on properties at tax sales scheduled for June, Executive Director Angel Rodriguez said.

“We had been negotiating this for some time and we wanted it done. The administration also wished for this to be executed,” Rodriguez said before the vote. “We were all very motivated.”

Rodriguez declined to discuss details of the negotiations, which began in October. He said both parties negotiated in “good faith” to reach an agreement.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday.

Tax sales are the primary way the land bank adds parcels to its inventory of vacant properties. The vast majority of those acquisitions are repurposed to increase the city’s supply of affordable housing. A smaller percentage of parcels are used to establish community gardens and other open spaces designed to serve the community.

Under state and city law, the land bank is empowered to make noncompetitive bids on tax-delinquent properties. This is known as a priority bid. Typically, properties are sold to the highest bidder at sheriff sales.

The land bank has not had priority bid status since sheriff sales moved online following an extended hiatus partially rooted in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The big things were things like, ‘What are our fees? What is the process going to be? What does that look like logistically?’ It’s now online. It used to be a different thing when it was in person. So this was really a lot of nuts and bolts more than anything else,” said Andrea Saah, city attorney, of the new MOU.