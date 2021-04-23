City Council demands answers on Philly sheriff’s sudden move to online sales

Councilmembers also questioned why the online sales had not resulted in more publicly available information after sales concluded, like details about the individuals or companies that won bids. They also raised fears the virtual sales would accelerate gentrification and lead to land speculation or bulk buying of cheap properties.

Witness testimony raised other issues.

Angel Rodriguez, director of the city’s Land Bank, which manages a large catalog of vacant land for redevelopment said he had struggled to coordinate with the new company. The agency is supposed to get the first crack at properties being sold at sheriff sales, but has been forced to use the Bid4Assets website to do so and pay related fees — which could cost the Land Bank about $55,000 a year, Rodriguez said.

“A lot of this could have been resolved if we had been able to have a conversation before the sales,” he said. “We were not contacted by the sheriff…prior to the switch to virtual format.”

Lawyers from Community Legal Services, which represents low-income homeowners, also repeated concern that Bid4Assets’ cadre of 750,000 registered users would draw more out-of-town speculators unfamiliar with local housing protections. The inclusion of a new third party had made it more difficult to postpone or otherwise intervene in sales, she said.

“CLS represents multiple clients whose homes were listed for both mortgage and tax sales in April and May, despite repeated public statements that no owner-occupied homes are listed for sale,” Kate Dugan, an attorney for CLS, said. “This change has added a layer of confusion to an already overwhelming year.”

Councilmembers had to repeatedly raise their voices to maintain order as the hearing stretched on for hours, particularly over El-Shabazz’s forceful rejection of councilmembers’ repeated request that his office asks the courts to once again suspend sheriff sales.

He said doing so without sufficient legal pretext would expose the office to lawsuits.

“I don’t want the public to think they just have to write this letter,” El-Shabazz said. “It’s just not true. It’s much more sophisticated than that.”

Yet later witnesses testified to instances in which prior sheriffs had done exactly that — during economic crises in the 1980s, during the Great Recession, and, once, unilaterally, during the tenure of Sheriff John Green.

“I am disappointed with the tone,” Thomas said to El-Shabazz, at one point. “What you’re hearing today is some of the frustration that has been communicated to councilmembers.”

The Sheriff’s Office later released a statement indicating they would take the hearing under advisement to “refine” the auction process — while making it clear that online sales wouldn’t stop any time soon.

“We appreciate this — and any — opportunity to not only present our case for virtual Sheriff Sales, but to hear from people with differing opinions concerning virtual sheriff sales,” wrote Bilal. “We will be constantly reviewing the metrics of online sales over the next number of months, and are eager to present our findings to the public.”

Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Gina Dascola was also invited to testify on Thursday. She indicated that her office had also faced the need to conduct virtual auctions due to COVID-19 restrictions, but opted to simply host sales on live-streaming services at nominal cost.

She said that since the switch, she has been relentlessly lobbied by Bid4Assets and several competitors pitching a contract similar to the one Philadelphia entered.

“When they did call me I said, ‘No thank you,’” Dascola said. “Now I tell my staff to tell them I’m in a meeting. I’m not talking to them.”