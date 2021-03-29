Philly Council calls for hearings after sudden switch to online sheriff sales

Philadelphia City Council members are calling for hearings over a decision to move sheriff sales to a completely virtual system.

Councilmember Cherelle Parker’s office indicated it will introduce a resolution next week calling for hearings examining the move from live auctions of distressed real estate held in West Philadelphia and officiated by the Sheriff’s Office to online bidding, handled by a third-party auction company called Bid4Assets.com.

The legislation cites reporting by PlanPhilly earlier this month on the changeover, slated to occur when the sales resume after a year-long hold instituted to protect property owners during the coronavirus pandemic.

“For many Council members and their staff, this was the first time that they learned that sheriff sales would resume on April 6th and that they would be virtual,” Parker’s resolution says, referring to that article.

Parker’s resolution calls on Council’s Committee on Law & Government to hold hearings examining the arrangement.