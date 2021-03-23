More aid is on the way for Philly renters. Here’s what you need to know to apply

The next phase of Philadelphia’s rental assistance program is on track to launch by the end of March. City officials expect the tenant aid program to kick up right as Philadelphia courts lift a hold on evictions for nonpayment that has been in effect since the pandemic began last year.

Supported by more than $97 million in federal aid, including money coming from President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, this latest iteration of the rental assistance program will be better funded than prior phases, Greg Heller, Philadelphia Housing Development Corp. senior vice president of community investment said.

In 2020, the city spent roughly $60 million on rental assistance for all three previous phases. This phase alone will have at least $37 million more.

Heller described previous phases as “put together with duct tape and string.” With more money, PHDC upped their staffing and updated their infrastructure based on past missteps.

Are you eligible?

Tenants are eligible if their annual earnings fall at or below 80% of the area median income, which is $77,300 for a family of four or they qualify for unemployment benefits. Tenants are also eligible if they can show they’ve experienced financial hardship because of the pandemic and can demonstrate that they are at risk for experiencing homelessness.

Tenants with an income below 50% of the AMI, which is $48,300 for a family of four, or unemployed for more than three months will get priority.

Tenants going through the city’s eviction diversion are also being prioritized. The eviction diversion program will be funded until August 2022.

Tenants can demonstrate they are at risk of homeleness by showing evidence of past-due rent, utilities, receiving an eviction notice, or paying over a third of their income on rent.

Tenants are allowed to apply again if they’ve already received assistance but cannot get any for a month if you’ve received assistance from the previous phases in the same month.