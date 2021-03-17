Will Philadelphia’s small landlords be another COVID-19 casualty?

Ebony Harris, a Germantown-born veteran, bought her first rental property in the city that raised her three years ago. With the purchase, she intended to build the generational wealth her family never had and pass it down to her children. The coronavirus pandemic threw her plans for a loop she never saw coming.

Harris hasn’t gotten a rental payment from either of her tenants since last March when the city shut down, hundreds of thousands of city residents lost their livelihoods and she began to sense a pending disaster.

“I tried to say well, OK, if you could pay anything … half of the rent, some of the rent,” she said, recalling her attempts to negotiate payment plans with her struggling tenants.

After months of spotty communication with her tenants and no rent, Harris thought about going the eviction route but that wasn’t an option due to rental protections put in place to keep people housed during the pandemic.

Eventually, city and state aid opened up rental assistance programs. Harris tried to secure aid and did get approved for four months of assistance. Months later, she and her tenant are yet to see a check.

In one year, Harris has lost $22,000, she said, and can’t pay her homeowner’s insurance or mortgage, which is now in forbearance.

“There’s no way I can keep these apartments,” she said. “If I don’t sell it, I will go into debt personally.”

Landlords like Harris occupy an important yet often overlooked place in the city’s housing market. People who own one or two units make up 73% of all licensed city landlords yet they control less than a quarter of the rental supply, according to a recent report from The Pew Charitable Trusts and Reinvestment Fund. Meanwhile, the 2% of licensed Philadelphia landlords who own 25 or more units control more than half of the city’s rentals, according to the report.

But it’s the small landlords who provide most of the unsubsidized affordable housing found in the city’s neighborhoods, according to Emily Dowdall, Reinvestment Fund’s policy director. And as Harris knows all too well, they’re also more likely to feel the financial impacts of the pandemic shutdowns.

“In some cases, small landlords are not all that different economically than their tenants are in a city like Philadelphia,” Dowdall said “They don’t have a huge financial cushion … so when tenants can’t pay the rent, [landlords] might not be able to pay expenses to operate the property.”

Ebony Harris doesn’t want to evict her tenants or sell the units she worked hard to buy and maintain. She just wants help with her mortgage.

She believes there are many Philadelphia property owners in the same situation.

“There’s going to be a bunch of landlords selling their properties because we can’t pay for this anymore,” she said.

If Harris’ prediction comes true, the city could lose not only needed affordable units but also a powerful driver of generational wealth in a city that has struggled to provide opportunities for homegrown residents to prosper.

Harris said last week that selling the property that she thought would stay in the family means saying goodbye to a dream she had about her future.

“I don’t know what else to do,” she said. “I don’t have any other skills and this was my only way to make extra income.”

This time last year, Harris asked her current tenants if they would have issues paying rent.

One had social security and said it wouldn’t be an issue and the other who works said her income wasn’t affected. But April rolled around, and she still didn’t get any rent and correspondence became less frequent.

The ensuing 11 months were no different. More recently, the city approved an application for rental assistance submitted by her tenant. City officials said they expect the check to reach the tenant in the next week.

Her tenants did not respond to repeated phone calls from PlanPhilly.