The COVID-19 pandemic had barely set in in the U.S. when fashion designers and industry experts began trying to anticipate how working from home and other aspects of our new, more limited lifestyles could change fashion sensibilities.

In April 2020, Teen Vogue anticipated the pandemic would change the way we dress “forever,” In Style predicted the slowing of trends, and a fashion historian told NPR beards and long nails that interfered with personal protective equipment could disappear. Some of the predictions have stuck; others less so.

Ashley O’Donnell’s synopsis of 2020 fashion? “No one wants to put real clothes on,” she said.

O’Donnell, who lives in Montgomery County, laughed when she talked about opening her first business. O’Donnell’s online boutique Hella Classic launched in March 2020 — on Friday the 13th. That same day, schools, gyms, sporting events, and entertainment venues closed in the county, which was the commonwealth’s epicenter of the virus outbreak at the time. The state also advised non-essential retailers to close.

O’Donnell didn’t need to read the flood of industry analyses to know she’d have to rethink her original business model, which mainly involved selling accessories — hair bands, hair clips, trendy ponytail holders, scarves, turbans, earrings, and a T-shirt with the boutique’s logo.