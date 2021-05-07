Philadelphia is easing restrictions on dining and events, bringing up indoor capacity to the highest point since the start of the pandemic. On May 7, indoor events like weddings and parties, can host as many as 75 people, and restaurants with proper ventilation can expand indoor dining to 75% capacity, according to the latest city guidance.

Even so, many businesses plan to continue to invest in both indoor and outdoor spaces, often with less staff than before.

“In May, we really spent the time building these outdoor ballrooms,” said Joe Volpe, founder and CEO of the “wedding brand” Cescaphe. That meant hanging 15 chandeliers, building a dance floor, and decking out cocktail and dining tents at venues like Franklin Square and the Fairmount Water Works. There are even “private restrooms with granite countertops, all the bells and whistles,” said Volpe.

Cescaphe had to reschedule 800 weddings last year, and Volpe said he expects to continue running the outdoor spaces into next year to deal with pent-up demand.

Those dreaming of a big indoor shindig will just keep waiting until the end of the month, when Philadelphia plans to open up indoor events further, to as many as 150 people.

After putting off nuptials for a year or more, “they don’t want to compromise in any way,” Volpe said.

If outdoor ballrooms are novel, 14 months into the coronavirus pandemic, outdoor dining is not. Restaurants in some of the densest parts of Center City have taken over streets for months and recently sought to expand their outdoor seating before getting snagged in a permitting snafu.