How one Philly ‘streetery’ experiment became a victim of its own success

“It touches all these different parts of the system,” she said. “I think everyone is at the table. But they’re going through the stages of grief. There’s no more anger but there is still some bargaining.”

But to advocates, like Driscoll, Sansom Street is illustrative of the growing pains facing City Hall as the street closure proves increasingly popular with owners and patrons alike — and increasingly likely to stay for good.

While she praised the evolution of other areas shut to traffic for dining, like a section around 13th and Sansom, she said it’s been clear for some time the many groups involved did not have a clear vision for what blocks should ideally look like.

The city’s permits require Americans with Disabilities Act compliance. But some advocates say people with disabilities would have had a tough time navigating the block even before the larger structures went up and businesses crowded the block.

“There are obstacles all along the way,” said Tom Earle of Liberty Resources, an advocacy group that sued the city in 2019 over inaccessible sidewalks. “Restaurants and bars with tables and chairs and signs out on the street and sidewalks have made an area that was already difficult to navigate and out of compliance even worse.”

Driscoll, a parent, said the issues were little better for those with children in strollers. She worried the possibility of unintended accessibility issues could jeopardize efforts down the road to pedestrianize more streets.

“We’re preventing people from using the street,” she said.

Santamoor said Domb — a real estate mogul, who owns several properties featuring restaurants that benefit from street closures — wants to craft a permanent set of rules and regulations by the end of the year. But Lessard, Kenney’s spokesperson, said the program will likely continue in its current form in the meantime.

“We are holding regular discussions with the restaurant business community and are looking at the complicated issues around what elements of the program will make sense to continue beyond 2021,” he said.

A better system

Santamoor said that — as far as Domb’s office is aware — there haven’t been any real complaints about shutting more streets to cars or expanding al fresco dining. Not from residents, business owners, or district councilmembers who have some say over street closures. She views the stop work orders on Sansom Street as a lesson.

“I think as we think about the permanency of it, we have to use these examples of safe and sound policy,” she said. “We didn’t anticipate this happening, but it happened and it could happen in the future. I don’t think anyone wants this to fail.”

Still, businesses on Sansom are likely facing the prospect of dismantling and rebuilding half-complete dining sheds, a costly endeavor after a year of lost business. And advocates for both pedestrianization and accessibility, like Driscoll, say the broader issues were both predictable and preventable.

“Now is the time that if we’re making these permanent we need to start talking about having real regulations and saying what these should look like,” Driscoll said. “We need to have the ‘come to Jesus’ moment.”

Many other U.S. cities, from New York to Los Angeles, have experimented with increasing street closures to free up space for more outdoor dining. Numerous cities around the world have successfully pedestrianized entire neighborhoods. Philadelphia itself features both public and private pedestrian-only zones, like Maplewood Mall in Germantown and the Piazza in Northern Liberties.

“We get that restaurants are desperate for outdoor seating,” said Earle. “We’re convinced it can be done in a way that allows pedestrians and people with disabilities to navigate safely.”