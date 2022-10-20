Philadelphia drops new regulations on streeteries: Here’s what you should know

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

New regulations for outdoor dining spaces in Philadelphia were issued by the city on Wednesday.

Through the pandemic and beyond, the outdoor “streeteries” around Philadelphia have served as a lifeline of revenue for hundreds of restaurants.

It’s been no exception for Spoonie O’Neal at his name-sake pub on South 3rd Street.

“It’s been hugely, hugely good for us. People love being out here,” said O’Neal.

But now he thinks he may have to take his down.

He utilized tents as covering.

But the new regulations clearly state that’s not allowed.

“It doesn’t look business-friendly for us. It looks like we’d have to scrap everything and start from scratch,” said O’Neal.

He is just one example of where we saw streeteries no longer meeting the new standards.

Cotoletta Fitler Square remodeled a shipping container. That’s no longer permitted.

The regulations also state streeteries at certain intersections must have a 30-foot buffer zone from the corner. But there’s plenty around the city that’ll clearly have to be moved.

Also, propane-sourced heaters have to go.

“Maybe if some streetery had a track record of a lot of crashes or a lot of problems – OK great, then look at that. But we haven’t had any incidents whatsoever,” said O’Neal.