Philly restaurants express frustration with ‘streetery’ regulations

The added regulations — including a $2,200 annual license fee, a $60,000 security bond, and a requirement that structures be taken down before inclement weather — come at a really bad time, said Nate Ross, owner of New Wave Café in Queen Village.

“We’ve really been stressed” after dealing with two years of the pandemic, Ross said. “We just came out of having to deal with checking people’s papers, their vaccination cards, getting yelled at and screamed at by the occasional a**hole … I just want to see it be easier and less stressful on us.”

Doug Hager, owner of Brauhaus Schmitz on South Street among other spots in the city, echoed those thoughts, and said the new rules come just as the weather is turning and streeteries should be booming.

“If you push these regulations through now, it will be just in time to shut down just about every streetery in the city for our peak business,” Hager said. “Let’s think about this together and come up with a plan that’s inclusive and works for the greater good, not just a few. We’re not saying no to regulations, but just involve us in the development of such.”