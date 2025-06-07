Philly voters give Mayor Parker mixed reviews, would like to see her be more visible

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Civic pride is alive and well in Philadelphia, but so is rampant open drug use, aging school buildings and frustrations with government visibility.

That’s the central takeaway from a new qualitative study conducted by survey research firm SSRS for the Lenfest Institute for Journalism, which offers an in-depth view into how residents across the city perceive the early efforts of Mayor Cherelle Parker’s administration.

The project — part of Lenfest’s Every Voice, Every Vote — convened eight focus groups representing 67 Philadelphians from diverse backgrounds. The focus group, a follow-up to an earlier one conducted before the start of the Parker administration, asked participants to weigh in on the mayor’s initiatives on education, public safety, environmental quality and civic engagement.

“Every Voice, Every Vote is about not just getting people out to vote, but also hearing people’s voices about the issues that concern them most,” explained Jared Council, editorial project lead. “They told us what the top issues were a few years ago, and we wanted to dive a little deeper now to hear about how they feel about progress in those three areas, public safety, education and clean and green initiatives.”

The research reveals a public eager for progress but grappling with skepticism, logistical barriers and uneven experiences of policy implementation. Regardless of where they lived, residents shared many of the same concerns: school conditions, street cleanliness, crime and a lack of communication from city officials.

One of the study’s clearest messages was a desire for increased visibility from the mayor and her administration. Many participants remembered seeing Cherelle Parker ride SEPTA and walk in Kensington during her campaign, but they haven’t seen her in the neighborhoods since taking office.

The study also found that awareness of some city initiatives was high, but detailed understanding was often lacking. For example, residents had heard of pilot programs like year-round school and extended school days, but were unsure about how they were being implemented, or if they would continue.

Overcrowded classrooms

Education emerged as both a source of local pride and deep frustration. While participants praised dedicated teachers and new literacy programs, they were overwhelmingly concerned about underfunded schools, low teacher pay and decrepit facilities.

“There are literally 27 to 32 kids in each class and they are packed on top of each other and there’s nowhere to move or to do anything,” said one South Philadelphia parent. “Teachers do the best that they can, but their backs are against the wall.”

The Parker administration’s high-profile pilot programs — a year-round school calendar and extended school day — were well known to the focus group participants. Some applauded the intention to reduce the “summer slide.”

Others criticized a lack of communication about how these initiatives work. Teachers themselves were sometimes unaware of changes until they appeared in the media.

“We saw it in the paper and I was freaked out,” one Northeast Philadelphia teacher said about the extended school day rollout. “They didn’t even tell us.”

Meanwhile, participants were well aware of the administration’s efforts to modernize school infrastructure, but they stressed the need for more transformative change.

“Shouldn’t we have torn it down and rebuilt?” asked a private school parent in South Philadelphia. “It’s like you’re throwing money away sometimes.”

The soda tax, originally intended to help fund education, remained a source of confusion.

“I still, to this day, don’t know where the soda tax proceeds are actually going,” one Germantown educator said.

Filthadelphia no more?

Illegal dumping, decaying parks, abandoned cars and unaddressed potholes were repeatedly mentioned as concerns among participants. Still, residents widely noticed and appreciated increased trash collection, street sweeping, and tree planting, which were commonly linked to Mayor Parker.

One Center City participant praised the “real people walking up and down the street with brooms.”

However, some said that it seemed almost futile. A West Philly resident noted the persistence of dumping: “As fast as [Parker] is picking up trash, somebody else is just dumping it.”

The mayor’s push to repair roads and remove blighted vehicles drew attention, but focus group participants said those results also felt temporary.

“It was good for about two days, and then a whole new slew of abandoned cars came,” a 45-year-old South Philadelphia woman lamented.

Some also expressed frustration that these improvements weren’t reaching all corners of the city.

“Overall, they feel that this is a promise that Mayor Parker is moving the needle,” said Council. “On the other hand, the dispersion of activity related to clean and green initiatives is not equally distributed across the city. So there are neighborhoods who ask, ‘Why hasn’t it reached us yet?’”