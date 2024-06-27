Mayor Cherelle Parker to announce plan for full-year school pilot program in Philadelphia
Parker believes her plan will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities while giving parents more child care help.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Families in the School District of Philadelphia will learn the details of the new pilot program for year-round schooling.
Mayor Cherelle Parker will make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Thursday regarding a plan that was a pillar of her campaign.
She said she believes a full-year calendar will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities, while giving parents more child care help.
Families will have the choice to opt-in to the program.
The mayor will announce the 20 schools taking part in the program this fall.
The school board is also expected to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss funding the program.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.