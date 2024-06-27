Mayor Cherelle Parker to announce plan for full-year school pilot program in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Families in the School District of Philadelphia will learn the details of the new pilot program for year-round schooling.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Thursday regarding a plan that was a pillar of her campaign.

She said she believes a full-year calendar will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities, while giving parents more child care help.

Families will have the choice to opt-in to the program.

The mayor will announce the 20 schools taking part in the program this fall.

The school board is also expected to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss funding the program.