Mayor Cherelle Parker to announce plan for full-year school pilot program in Philadelphia

Parker believes her plan will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities while giving parents more child care help.

    By
  • 6abc Digital Staff, Alyana Gomez
    • June 27, 2024
Cherelle Parker speaking at a podium

File - Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker spoke to attendees of the Power Rising conference on February 9, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Families in the School District of Philadelphia will learn the details of the new pilot program for year-round schooling.

Mayor Cherelle Parker will make the announcement at 10 a.m. on Thursday regarding a plan that was a pillar of her campaign.

She said she believes a full-year calendar will boost academics and help students pursue extracurricular activities, while giving parents more child care help.

Families will have the choice to opt-in to the program.

The mayor will announce the 20 schools taking part in the program this fall.

The school board is also expected to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday to discuss funding the program.

