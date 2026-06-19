Justice Department sues Philadelphia over law regulating ICE operations

Local immigrant advocates sharply criticized the lawsuit.

“What a waste of time and resources for political theater,” said Jasmine Rivera, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition.

Rivera added that advocates would continue to defend the city’s stance.

“We are proud that Philadelphia has stood firm in defending its right to govern in the best interest of its residents,” she said.

The measure is part of Philadelphia City Council’s seven-bill “ICE Out” package passed in May. It was the only bill not signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, whose administration cited “significant legal problems.”

Parker did not veto the measure, allowing it to become law.

Immigration attorney Jonathan Grode said the Parker administration appears to be navigating the complex issue successfully.

“Mayor Parker has done a particularly adept job of balancing the interests of the city without creating the ire of the federal government,” Grode said.

“We look at what’s happening in other cities like DC and Chicago, and of course, the tragedy that unfolded in Minneapolis, and that hasn’t happened here. This is a banner summer for the city of Philadelphia, and to remove ICE as an equation or a factor in attracting people and allowing people to enjoy all of that, is no small task.”

The lawsuit does not name City Council or individual members, but Councilmember Kendra Brooks, who introduced the bill, responded in a statement, saying in part, “Trump can sue all he wants, but I will not back down from this fight.”

Grode said the case highlights unresolved legal questions.