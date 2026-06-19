Justice Department sues Philadelphia over law regulating ICE operations
The Justice Department argues cities do not have the authority to regulate federal officers.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
The Trump administration has filed a lawsuit against Philadelphia over a newly enacted law that restricts how federal immigration agents operate in the city, setting up a legal battle over local authority and federal enforcement.
At issue is a city measure that prohibits law enforcement, including U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, from wearing masks, requires visible identification and restricts the use of unmarked vehicles.
The Justice Department argues cities do not have the authority to regulate federal officers.
The lawsuit is part of what federal officials describe as a broader national effort to challenge local policies they believe interfere with immigration enforcement. The department also says federal officers have faced “an unprecedented wave of harassment, doxing, and even violence.”
Local immigrant advocates sharply criticized the lawsuit.
“What a waste of time and resources for political theater,” said Jasmine Rivera, executive director of the Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition.
Rivera added that advocates would continue to defend the city’s stance.
“We are proud that Philadelphia has stood firm in defending its right to govern in the best interest of its residents,” she said.
The measure is part of Philadelphia City Council’s seven-bill “ICE Out” package passed in May. It was the only bill not signed by Mayor Cherelle Parker, whose administration cited “significant legal problems.”
Parker did not veto the measure, allowing it to become law.
Immigration attorney Jonathan Grode said the Parker administration appears to be navigating the complex issue successfully.
“Mayor Parker has done a particularly adept job of balancing the interests of the city without creating the ire of the federal government,” Grode said.
“We look at what’s happening in other cities like DC and Chicago, and of course, the tragedy that unfolded in Minneapolis, and that hasn’t happened here. This is a banner summer for the city of Philadelphia, and to remove ICE as an equation or a factor in attracting people and allowing people to enjoy all of that, is no small task.”
The lawsuit does not name City Council or individual members, but Councilmember Kendra Brooks, who introduced the bill, responded in a statement, saying in part, “Trump can sue all he wants, but I will not back down from this fight.”
Grode said the case highlights unresolved legal questions.
“How does a municipality protect its citizens from abuse, whilst at the same time allowing the federal administration to carry out its objectives, is a gray area. We don’t know where the balance is, and that’s what the courts will be deciding.”
Unless blocked in court, the law is set to take effect next month. The mayor’s office declined to comment, citing pending litigation.
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