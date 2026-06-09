Pennsylvania Democrats rally in support of ‘ICE Out’ bills in state Senate
The legislation comes as U.S. House Republicans look to pass a $70 billion spending package for immigration enforcement.
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A group of Democratic state senators is throwing its support behind a legislative package that would restrict U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in Pennsylvania.
“Immigrant communities face escalating attacks, growing uncertainty and pervasive fear. That’s why we are here today,” state Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, said at a press conference in Harrisburg on Tuesday. “Our resources should not be going to support attacks on our communities. We want ICE out of our workplaces, ICE out of our neighborhoods and ICE out of Pennsylvania.”
The legislation outlines restrictions of federal immigration enforcement activities that mirror those passed by Philadelphia City Council in April. The bills would:
- Protect community spaces from civil immigration enforcement activities, and include Keep ICE Off Pennsylvania’s Property (SB1193), Protecting Our Vote (SB1357), Welcoming Schools: Ensuring PA Schools Are Safe Places for All Students (SB1125) and Welcoming Campuses: Protecting Students at Higher Education Institutions (bill number forthcoming).
- Strengthen restrictions on ICE activities and limit local law enforcement from collaborating with ICE with No Secret Police (SB1071) and Limiting Local Entanglements with ICE (SB1139).
- Create more opportunities for immigrant residents in Pennsylvania with the bill to establish the Office of New Pennsylvanians (SB24).
- Enforce accountability for federal law enforcement agents who commit civil rights violations, with Remedies for Federal Abuses of Power (SB1336).
The rally comes as the Republican-controlled U.S. House is expected to approve $70 billion in funding for immigration enforcement this week.
Saval said that the proposed legislation is made even more urgent by the expected influx of funding for federal immigration agents.
“This is a dramatic expansion of the resources for Trump’s campaign of mass detention, deportation and terror,” he said. “Already, ICE operates with a budget larger than most of the world’s militaries. Their ranks have grown, and their operations have become more aggressive.”
Jasmine Rivera, executive director of Pennsylvania Immigration Coalition, spoke in support of the package, and called on Congress to take back funding from ICE.
“The truth is, no local government has the power to ban ICE from public places,” she said. “They don’t. But we do have the power to determine how our local tax dollars are being spent, and not a single dime, not a single second of our state resources should be assisting ICE in attacking, assaulting or killing our people.”
In addition to Saval, prime supporters of the legislation include state Sens. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Delaware and Montgomery counties; Carolyn Comitta, D-Chester; Art Haywood, D-Montgomery and Philadelphia counties; Tim Kearney, D-Delaware County; Katie Muth, D-Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties; Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia; Sharif Street, D-Philadelphia; and Lindsey Williams, D-Allegheny County.
Republicans control the state Senate 28-22. The Pennsylvania Senate Republicans’ communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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