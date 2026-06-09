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A group of Democratic state senators is throwing its support behind a legislative package that would restrict U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activities in Pennsylvania.

“Immigrant communities face escalating attacks, growing uncertainty and pervasive fear. That’s why we are here today,” state Sen. Nikil Saval, D-Philadelphia, said at a press conference in Harrisburg on Tuesday. “Our resources should not be going to support attacks on our communities. We want ICE out of our workplaces, ICE out of our neighborhoods and ICE out of Pennsylvania.”

The legislation outlines restrictions of federal immigration enforcement activities that mirror those passed by Philadelphia City Council in April. The bills would: