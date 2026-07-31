Around 7 a.m. on July 11, Steven Melchiorre dropped off his girlfriend, Iliana Noeli Lick, at Philadelphia International Airport.

Lick, 30, an Argentine citizen and a South Philadelphia resident since September 2024, worked as a nanny for two families in the Point Breeze neighborhood. She was traveling with friends to Kansas City to watch her home country’s soccer team take on England in a FIFA World Cup match.

“Did you find your gate?” Melchiorre texted her when he got back home. When he didn’t get a response, he texted her again before falling back asleep: “Anyway, I love you. Have a safe flight.”

But Melchiorre awoke later to a barrage of phone calls informing him that Lick never made it to her boarding gate. She was detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at the airport’s security checkpoint. Lick entered the country in 2023 on a travel visa, Melchiorre said, and after extending the visa, she filed paperwork to change her status and obtain a work permit.

She is one of at least seven people arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents at Philadelphia International Airport since the second week of July, according to immigration advocacy groups.

Elena Emelchin Brunner, the immigration justice organizer at Asian Americans United, said the organization is aware of six people who have been detained at the airport since July 14. One of those people is a 74-year-old grandmother with a pending asylum case who is currently being held in Texas, Emelchin Brunner said. All of those people had initially entered the country on a visa and had applied for another status while in the U.S.

AAU started receiving reports of ICE arrests at the airport to its hotline a few weeks ago, Emelchin Brunner said.

“That seems like a pretty significant increase for us, considering that we haven’t heard of anybody detained at the airport before then,” she said. “That doesn’t mean that that necessarily hasn’t been happening. It just means that we haven’t heard about it.”

Philadelphia International Airport is one of at least 15 airports across the country that have seen an uptick in federal immigration enforcement arrests in recent weeks, per reporting from The New York Times.

“Unfortunately, I think this is a pattern that we’re seeing across the country,” Emelchin Brunner said. “It’s not just in Philadelphia, and so I think we’re trying to coordinate with other cities that are seeing an uptick in this, too, to try to figure out how to better protect our community members.”

A spokesperson for the Philadelphia ICE Field Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.