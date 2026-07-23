Trump administration drops demand for Penn records identifying Jewish faculty and staff

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The Trump administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has dropped its controversial demand that the University of Pennsylvania provide records related to all Jewish faculty and staff as part of its investigation into alleged antisemitism on campus.

In return, Penn has agreed to dismiss its appeal to the 3rd Circuit, possibly ending a monthslong legal battle over whether the federal government could compel the university to identify employees based on their religion.

Penn claimed victory with the latest agreement, saying the action “vindicated” the university.

“With the support of many members of the community who have stood with Penn throughout, the University has been able to protect its employees’ rights and none of the subpoenaed personal contact information was disclosed,” a Penn spokesperson told The Daily Pennsylvanian, the university’s student-run newspaper.

The EEOC launched an inquiry into Penn in late 2023, after learning of allegations of antisemitism at the Ivy League school following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Israel’s war in Gaza and the wave of protests that followed. Then-President Liz Magill was called on to testify before Congress about antisemitism on campus in December 2023, along with other university presidents. Days later, she resigned under pressure.