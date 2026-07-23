Trump administration drops demand for Penn records identifying Jewish faculty and staff
The settlement resolves dispute over employee records sought in the EEOC's antisemitism investigation, but the agency's broader probe will continue.
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The Trump administration’s Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has dropped its controversial demand that the University of Pennsylvania provide records related to all Jewish faculty and staff as part of its investigation into alleged antisemitism on campus.
In return, Penn has agreed to dismiss its appeal to the 3rd Circuit, possibly ending a monthslong legal battle over whether the federal government could compel the university to identify employees based on their religion.
Penn claimed victory with the latest agreement, saying the action “vindicated” the university.
“With the support of many members of the community who have stood with Penn throughout, the University has been able to protect its employees’ rights and none of the subpoenaed personal contact information was disclosed,” a Penn spokesperson told The Daily Pennsylvanian, the university’s student-run newspaper.
The EEOC launched an inquiry into Penn in late 2023, after learning of allegations of antisemitism at the Ivy League school following the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, Israel’s war in Gaza and the wave of protests that followed. Then-President Liz Magill was called on to testify before Congress about antisemitism on campus in December 2023, along with other university presidents. Days later, she resigned under pressure.
After taking office again in January 2025, President Donald Trump pressured Penn and other universities to conform and adopt his political priorities on admissions, women’s sports, free speech and other demands.
Nevertheless, Penn resisted and, soon after, the EEOC filed subpoenas for records including those related to Jewish faculty and campus organizations. While the university agreed to much of the investigative process, they fought the subpoena for records, sending the case to federal court.
Faculty groups, Jewish organizations and civil rights advocates sided with the university, citing historical implications of government efforts to identify individuals based on religion.
However, the federal court sided with the EEOC, finding that Congress gave the EEOC broad subpoena authority when investigating possible workplace discrimination. The university appealed, putting the request on hold.
The latest agreement presented to the court means that the university will not have to submit those records. Yet, the government has only withdrawn the portion of its subpoena seeking records identifying Jewish faculty and staff, meaning the EEOC investigation is not fully resolved.
Given the university merely opposed the records request rather than the investigation overall, the appeal is now moot.
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