Thousands ‘March For Israel’ in Philadelphia, vowing the nation will defeat Hamas

The Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia held a March For Israel on Monday to show solidarity with Israeli victims of Hamas’ attacks.

Roughly 5,000 people marched from City Hall to Independence Hall carrying Israeli flags, signs condemning Hamas, as well as signs calling for peace and calling attention to hostages.

On Oct. 7, Hamas launched a surprise attack on civilian and Israeli military targets from the Gaza Strip and took hostages on the Jewish Sabbath and the Simchat Torah holiday, a day after the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur War.

Jacob Weiner shared his story of having to evacuate from Alexander Muss High School in Israel, remembering hearing sirens for the first time.

“The small group of students and our guide had to run and take shelter in a doorway as the Iron Dome intercepted rockets overhead,” Weiner said. “We sat in the shelter for 15 minutes listening to the explosions and seeing the flashes of rockets colliding. That moment was the beginning of a whirlwind four days that would bring to an end what was supposed to be a life changing three month study abroad program.”