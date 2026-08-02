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As summer gives teenagers a break from homework, tests and packed schedules, many parents notice what appears to be a happier, calmer child. However, mental health professionals caution that those changes can be misleading.

The absence of school-related pressures may temporarily reduce visible symptoms of anxiety or depression, but that doesn’t mean the underlying issues have improved, according to clinicians at Pennsylvania-based behavioral health provider Sanare Today.

“What parents are seeing isn’t healing,” said Kate Racine, Sanare’s product operations director. “[They’re] seeing this short-term relief. And we just took the trigger away temporarily, which was school. And it’s kind of taught [us] that putting that to the side, that feels good. But what happens when that trigger comes back, we get flooded with those emotions again.”

Racine compares the experience to hanging a backpack on a hook at the end of the school year. A feeling where students hope they’ve packed away their anxiety until fall. Yet, in reality, she said that the backpack is still waiting for them, along with other challenges they are set to face after the summer season and at the start of autumn.

In Philadelphia, schools and community groups are now prioritizing students’ mental health support beyond the school day because of these concerns.

The Office of Prevention and Intervention of the School District of Philadelphia continues to provide behavioral health referrals and wellness resources during the summer. It also encourages families to see the season as a chance to strengthen, rather than pause, emotional well-being.