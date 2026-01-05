This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

From the Poconos to the Jersey Shore to the mouth of the Delaware Bay, what do you want to know about climate change? What would you like us to cover? Get in touch.

Four-year-old Alvin Lingat-Santiago loves to watch marbles zoom down a track.

“I love marble runs!” he shouts beneath a canopy of trees in northwest Philadelphia in November. “Because I like rolling stuff.”

Alvin attends nature preschool at the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education. His class of about a dozen 3- to 5-year-olds spends most of its time outdoors, in places like a clearing in the woods they call Fallen Log.

Without any marbles in the clearing, Alvin gets creative. The class has been playing with pumpkins donated by parents after Halloween. Alvin gives one a shove down a hill.

“It’s rolling!” he yells before chasing after it.