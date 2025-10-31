Bristol’s Nature Club teaches kids lessons on a forest floor

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On a recent chilly fall day, Beth Clark of the Heritage Conservancy led two dozen children, 8 to 10 years old, into Croydon Woods in Bristol.

Even though the maple trees overhead had turned autumnal gold, the group was looking down, intensely focused on the forest floor. Clark turned over a short log and discovered a different kind of gold.

“We have a salamander!” she yelled across the group.

Kids came running to see the prize, with yellow magnifying lenses and curious fingers ready to investigate the tiny amphibian.

“We’re not going to touch it,” Clark told them. “I don’t think he wants to be touched by, like, 20 people.”

This is Nature Club, an after-school program at Keystone Elementary School in partnership with Heritage, which owns and protects the 80-acre forest. Every Tuesday for six weeks in the fall, Clark leads the children on a different exploration of the woods lying just beyond the school’s parking lot.

“If we don’t get kids out there, they’re not going to care about it,” Clark said. “They’re going to grow up and not understand why nature is so important.”