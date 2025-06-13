From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

To attend the world premiere performance of “TERRA: Bodies and Territories,” audience members must drive up the Roxborough ridge to Hagys Mill Road and turn off onto a bumpy, dirt drive for about half a mile to the Schuylkill Center for Environmental Education.

There, they must park and walk into the woods about a hundred yards down a sloped trail to a crossroads of two paths covered in a leafy canopy. Around the clearing are logs cut from fallen trees serving as seating.

The performance takes place amid 365 acres of wild forest, the largest tract of unadulterated land in Philadelphia. Despite the low, omnipresent hum of the Schuylkill Expressway at the bottom of the ridge and the occasional train horn from the tracks alongside the river, there is little in view or earshot to remind audiences of a built environment.

“I was walking in and heard a Carolina wren, a blue jay, a wood peewee. There are deer surrounding us, although we can’t see them,” said Erin Mooney, executive director of the Schuylkill Center. “This piece demands that you immerse yourself in nature. It requires you to suspend any kind of connection to your previous life before you got here.”

“TERRA,” which will be performed several times over the next two weekends at the Schuylkill Center, was created by Silvana Cardell, an Argentinian-born choreographer who has been based in Philadelphia for the last 25 years.

She said her choreography would not work in a typical theater space.

“To highlight this idea of the women’s body being a territory that is inhabited and also exploited, is also dominated,” Cardell said. “A theater was too much of a controlled environment. I needed to go to the wild to express this idea.”