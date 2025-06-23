Drill dance troupe Maci Lago Universe brings love and grit to Chester

Get into the groove

Danae’sha Ingram was just 10 years old when she discovered Maci Lago Universe as the team was getting started. Over the nine years she has been with the troupe she has seen troubled kids so socially stunted they were hardly able to talk, who then blossomed through dance into confident and functional young adults.

“People come here with a lot of insecurities, or just being shy, and I think it breaks all of that,” she said. “If you want to escape from something, that’s where you come. Here, it’s love. It’s just love.”

Love goes hand in hand with discipline. Cottman said if the young people want to perform with the crew, they have to keep their grades up and avoid falling into delinquent behaviors.

But even if the kids stumble, they are never alone.

“We try not to turn the kids away, but you find different ways to punish them,” Cottman said. “You can’t perform because your grades weren’t right, but you still got to show up to practice. You still got to be a part. We try not to kick them out, because then where will they end up?”

Dance Yourself Clean

There are not a lot of places in Chester for youth to go. There is one indoor recreation center in the city designed for young people, run privately by the Boys and Girls Club, which received assistance from the city for its expansion in 2010.

Chester’s current mayor, Stefan Roots, was formerly Director of Public Property and Recreation when he expressed a need for more recreational facilities in Chester but the city has been in bankruptcy since 2022.

Maci Lago Universe currently uses the basketball court at Shiloh Baptist Church for rehearsals four times a week. The organization runs on a shoestring budget and a lot of hustle. Cottman said they have bounced around town several times over the last decade as spaces they once relied on became unavailable.

Cottman had to temporarily shut down the troupe for three months when it was between spaces. She said that period of organizational homelessness proved how critical Maci Lago is for at-risk youth. Even a brief pause in activity caused some kids to revert to harmful behaviors.

“In that three months, I had two kids get expelled, one kid got shot, and another kid ended up pregnant,” Cottman said.

“That gave us confirmation that the program actually works,” Garland said. “The kids went downhill that fast. It gave us confirmation. We got to work harder. We got to find a new space because the program actually does work.”

Maci Lago Universe is currently looking to build itself a permanent home. Cottman has been keeping an eye on large, empty properties in Chester that can be converted into dance spaces.

Despite the daunting cost of such a project, Cottman said there can be no compromise.

“We come from the era of rec centers. In every neighborhood in our city, it was a space you can go to. You can eat there, you could hang out with your friends, you can do cultural arts. Just go play basketball,” she said. “That space no longer exists.”

“We’re trying to bring that back. A safe space for these kids to go and just be themselves,” Cottman said. “Even if they want to just chill and play a video game here, they’re not on the streets. They’re not getting in trouble. They’re safe.”