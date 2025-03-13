From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Chester’s state-appointed receiver Michael Doweary — tasked with saving the bankrupt city’s finances — resigned Thursday.

Doweary accepted a position as the next chief financial officer of York College.

Rick Siger, secretary of Pennsylvania’s Department of Community and Economic Development, nominated Vijay Kapoor, Doweary’s chief of staff, to take the helm.

“Chester is a community that has had to fight simply to survive, enduring decades of disrespect in the process,” Kapoor said in a press release. “We have both statutory and moral obligations to ensure that Chester residents receive vital and necessary services, and we will not stop until that happens.”

The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania will review Siger’s petition. Doweary’s resignation will not take effect until July 1.

​​“We have always sought to put the residents of Chester first and to ensure they have a city that works for them, while making the hard decisions needed to ensure the city survives,” Doweary said in the release, calling Kapoor a “powerful advocate.”

Act 47 gives DCED the jurisdiction to assist financially distressed municipalities in Pennsylvania. Doweary will leave the office as the longest-serving Act 47 receiver in history.

The city of Chester’s fiscal problems are well-documented. In 2020, the DCED under Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration chose Doweary to steer the city out of a fiscal disaster, even if it meant bypassing uncooperative Chester officials.

During his tenure, Doweary clashed with city officials and elected leaders, highlighted instances of alleged corruption, cronyism and pension spiking — and ultimately filed for bankruptcy on behalf of Chester in November 2022.

​​“I am grateful that Mr. Doweary has been working towards Chester’s ultimate recovery and not just fixing the City’s debt problems,” first-term Chester Mayor Stefan Roots said in the release. “Michael has engaged with the Chester community, sorted out operational issues in City Hall, and taken his time to set the City up for long-term, sustainable success.”